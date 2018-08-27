App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google may join hands with Paytm Mall for Future Retail stake

The aim behind the decision could be to combat intense competition with the likes of Reliance Retail, Amazon and Walmart, which are looking to encash country’s growing inclination towards digital economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Search engine major Google is likely to collaborate with Paytm Mall to invest around Rs 3,500-4,000 crore for a 7-10 percent stake in Future Retail Ltd (FRL), according to a report in The Economic Times.

The aim behind the decision could be to combat intense competition with super-rich online and offline retailers like Reliance Retail, Amazon and Walmart, which are looking to encash country’s growing inclination towards digital economy. India is expected to turn $1 trillion digital economy by 2025.

In the race to acquire stakes in FRL, the Google-Paytm consortium will face strong competition from the online marketplace giant Amazon. The world’s largest online retailer reportedly submitted a term sheet to pick up a similar stake in FRL recently.

Earlier, in an interview with the publication, Biyani confirmed his intentions of stake sale. “Ultimately, it’s all about how formidable we all are. As players get bigger, you need alliances,” Biyani had told ET. He further added, “We can’t sell more than 10% and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) is the only route available.”

related news

Intended to sale stakes in FRL, Biyani has already held meetings with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in the US and Alibaba officials in China, said the report adding that he plans to close the deal with a foreign investor in the next 2 months.

There was no official comment from Google, Alibaba or Paytm. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #Google #India #PayTm

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.