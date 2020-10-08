172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|google-may-face-another-anti-trust-case-in-india-for-smart-tvs-report-5937301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google may face another anti-trust case in India for smart TVs: Report

Pressure comes in the form of agreements that TV manufacturers have to sign off on, if they intend to use Google’s Android operating system

Moneycontrol News

Google is likely to face another anti-trust case in India after a complaint alleged that the tech giant is abusing the popularity of Android across platforms to gain a dominant market position in the smart television (TV) segment besides its stronghold in the smartphones sector.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is looking into a complaint filed by anti-trust lawyers Kshitiz Arya and Purushottam Anand in June, as per a report by Mint. CCI will seek comments from Google and other parties once a formal investigation is launched.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

As per the report, the pressure comes in the form of agreements that TV manufacturers have to sign off on, if they intend to use Google’s Android operating system (OS). “These agreements bind you from manufacturing any other device (TVs/phones/etc.) on any forked version of Android," they added.

This not only limits manufacturers from producing TVs with other Android-based OS platforms (e.g. Amazon’s Fire TV OS), but also compels them to manufacture mobile devices on Google’s platform.

“Google is using the dominance of Android to create a monopoly in smart TVs as well,” the source pointed out.

Among the manufacturers named in the complaint include TCL and Xiaomi. Both did not respond to the publisher's queries, said the report.

Factors that could determine action from the CCI include – whether smart TV is a distinguishable market from regular TVs; determination of Google’s dominance in the segment via reliable market share data; and examine the accuracy of “exclusion” and its impact on competitors, Abdullah Hussain, partner, L&L Partners told the paper.

This will not be Google’s first brush with the CCI. In 2018 the Silicon Valley giant was slapped with Rs 1.36 billion fine for abusing its dominance with Google Search. The watchdog is currently also investigating Google in two other cases — dominance in smartphone segment and abuse of market position to promote Google Pay app.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:43 am

