    Google Maps launches street view service in India

    The Indian government had previously rejected the rollout of the feature, which shows panoramic images of roads and other sites. The rollout was denied due to security reasons, according to local media.

    July 27, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Alphabet Inc's Google Maps has launched its street view service in 10 cities in India in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, a company executive said on Wednesday.

    Data collection was entirely done by the local partners, Google said on Wednesday, adding that the service will be available in 50 Indian cities by the end of this year.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 12:06 pm
