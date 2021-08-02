MARKET NEWS

Google launches standalone web app for Meet

Google Meet now works on Chrome browser version 73 and up

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
You can now use Google Meet using a Chrome browser

You can now use Google Meet using a Chrome browser

Google has launched a standalone PWA (Progressive Web App) for Meet. It will work with any version of the Chrome browser (73 or higher) which means it has support for Windows, Mac, ChromeOS and Linux.

The rollout for the new app will begin with Rapid Release Domains starting on July 26 and will gradually roll out to the rest of us starting on August 2.

As stated in the official launch blog, Meet no longer requires you to type out a URL or initiate a meeting through Gmail. All of that is now handled automatically through an invite.

The new app is available to Google Workspace users, G suite basic users and normal users with Google accounts.

To install the new app on your system, simply visit meet.google.com on your Chrome browser, look for the download option on the top right and click install.

As stated in the blog, the Meet PWA app is similar to the desktop app in terms of features and will automatically update when the Chrome Browser gets a new one.

We’ve launched a new Google Meet standalone web app. This Progressive Web Application (PWA) has all the same features as Google Meet on the web, but as a standalone app it’s easier to find and use, and it streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch between tabs,” Google states in the blog.
