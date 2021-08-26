MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10.30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Google joins hands with Setu to let users open FDs on GPay: Report

Setu has already created a beta version for the application programming interface (API).

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST
Aadhaar-based KYC (know your customer) will be mandatory for users to open the FDs (Representative image)

Aadhaar-based KYC (know your customer) will be mandatory for users to open the FDs (Representative image)

Google has partnered with fintech company Setu to let its users open fixed deposits (FDs) through Google Pay.

Initially, FDs of Equitas Small Finance Bank will be offered for a period of one year, with a maximum interest rate of 6.35 percent, Mint has reported.

Aadhaar-based KYC (know your customer) will be mandatory for users to open the FDs, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Millennials open a NiyoX savings account every 30 seconds, product crosses 5 lakh customers

Close

Related stories

"The beauty of the system is that you can book an Equitas FD on Google Pay even if you do not have a savings account in Equitas Small Finance Bank. The money will flow out of your existing account and back into your existing savings account. Other banks, including Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, are also in the pipeline. If successful, the system will also be extended to other payment apps," another source told the publication.

Setu has already created a beta version for the application programming interface (API), the report said.

The beta version of the API offers FDs of various tenors including 7-29 days, 30-45 days, 46-90 days, 91-180 days, 181-364 days, and 365 days. The interest rates range from 3.5 percent for the shortest FD to 6.35 percent for the one-year FD.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google
first published: Aug 26, 2021 08:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.