Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google invests over Rs 150 crore in feature phone OS maker KaiOS Technologies

The move could be a way of introducing its services to feature phone users who might eventually graduate to a smartphone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

In an attempt to further its reach among the non-smartphone-using masses, Google has invested USD 22 million in a start-up called KaiOS Technologies.

KaiOS started in 2017 and was based on Mozilla's failed Firefox operating system (OS) experiment. It is widely known for building an OS suitable for feature phones that packs some native apps and other smartphone-like services.

CEO of KaiOS Sebastien Codeville said, "This funding will help us fast-track development and global deployment of KaiOS-enabled smart feature phones, allowing us to connect the vast population that still cannot access the internet, especially in emerging markets."

Initially, KaiOS will be working on integrating various Google services into more KaiOS devices.

As per a report by Techcrunch, there has been a staggering 11,400 percent year-on-year growth in the sales of feature phone in Q1 2018. KaiOS confirmed that more than 40 million KaiOS phones are shipped till date.

With the launch of Reliance Jio and HMD Nokia, feature phones have built a growing user-base throughout the world, especially in India.

Google investing in KaiOS can be seen as a way of introducing its services to feature phone users who might eventually graduate to a smartphone, or even hold on to the users who want to stay in the same category.

Talking about the integration, Codeville said, "We’re excited to work with Google to deliver its services on more mobile devices. Having an intelligent voice assistant on an affordable mobile phone is truly revolutionary as it helps overcome some of the limitations a keypad brings."

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:59 pm

