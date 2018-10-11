App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google India FY'18 revenue rises 29% to Rs 9,338 cr, profit up 33%

Google India's total revenue was at Rs 9,337.7 crore during 2017-18 as against Rs 7,239.5 crore in 2016-17, according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tech giant Google saw its India revenues grow 29 percent to about Rs 9,338 crore in 2017-18 over the previous financial year, as per regulatory documents.

Google India's total revenue was at Rs 9,337.7 crore during 2017-18 as against Rs 7,239.5 crore in 2016-17, according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The net profit was higher by about 33 percent at Rs 407.2 crore last fiscal as compared to Rs 306.6 crore in the previous year.

Google India's total expenses rose nearly 29 percent to Rs 8,710.9 crore from Rs 6,760.4 crore in 2016-17 as the company continues to invest heavily in the fiercely competitive Indian market where it offers services like cloud and payments.

According to the filing, advertising revenue contributed about 69 percent of the company's turnover, while the share of IT-enabled services stood at 18 percent and that of IT services was at 13 percent.

During 2017-18, Google India made 10 CSR grants, totalling about Rs 20.3 crore to NGOs working to improve the quality of education, and for safety of children.

Besides, the NGOs used CSR grants to experiment with new technologies to enhance their work, and to create innovative new products to make work and teaching more accessible, it said.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 08:42 pm

tags #Business #Google #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.