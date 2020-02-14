App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Google in talks with publishers to pay for premium news content: Report

Talks are early, and it is unclear if agreements will be reached, according to the report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks with publishers on paying a licensing fee for content that would be packaged in a premium news product, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks are early, and it is unclear if agreements will be reached, according to the report. Most of the publishers in talks with Google are outside the United States, including in France and Europe, one of the people told the Journal.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Business #Google #World News

