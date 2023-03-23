Google has leased over 29 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru over six deals

Google has leased out over 29 lakh square feet (sq ft) of space in Bengaluru through six separate deals with a monthly rent in the range of Rs 58 per sq ft to Rs 230 per sq ft, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Of the six transactions, five have been signed between Google India Private Limited and Google Connect Services India on the one hand and Bagmane Developers on the other, and one with managed workplace provider Table Space, revealed the registration documents dated February 2023.

According to the documents, Google Connect Services India has leased 4.58 lakh sq ft for 36 months at Rs 58 per sq ft in a building named Primeco Union City, which is managed by Table Space.

Apart from this, it has leased 51,638 sq ft on the ninth floor in Bagmane Constellation Business Park at Rs 81 per sq ft rent, and the 10th floor spread across 48,221 sq ft for Rs 84 per sq ft in a separate deal.

