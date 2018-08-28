Google for India: Tech giant makes aggressive push for voice, regional languages

In the fourth year of its flagship India event, technology giant Google made it clear that its focus in the country is on voice and local languages- two areas that will drive wider adoption of Google's products.

Key amongst these is a platform called Navlekha to help bring local language publishers online, enabling Marathi on Google Assistant, partnering with four large banks to provide pre-approved loans through GooglePay (earlier Google Tez) mapping addresses through Google Maps, and text to speech ability in English and local languages.

Opening the event, Rajan Anandan, VP, India and Southeast Asia, focused on the role of technology in creating more locally relevant experiences for Indians. He set the tone for the event when he said "voice, video, and vernacular” would be the future of Internet in India.

“Voice has been emerging as the preferred mode of use for new internet users. We’re seeing major growth of voice queries in India. Furthermore, online video now accounts for 75% of all mobile traffic. And as for vernacular, the majority of the Internet users today are Indian language users, a number expected to reach 500 million plus in the next two years. 95% of video consumption is in vernacular languages," he said.

Navlekha for local language publishing

According to Google, 90% of the 150,000 government-registered magazines and newspapers in India, or 135,000, don’t have a website. This includes vernacular or local language publications.

In addition to challenges such as buying a domain, hosting and maintaining a webpage, it’s extremely difficult to copy text in non-Unicode Indian language fonts from PDF to web pages without a special scanner. This makes it very hard for Indian languages publications to bring their content online.

Navlekha is a platform that will help address all these issues, including copying text in a vernacular language from a PDF file. Navlekha has already started onboarding publishers from Delhi, and Google aims to add more from other regions in September.

More language capability

The Google Go app will now pull up any web page in English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, and Tamil, and simply listen to it with each word lighting up as it’s read.

Maps

Google Maps also announced a Maps Go version, which is lighter than the Maps app.

Google Maps also added better public transport guidance, which will inform riders of upcoming stops and alerts on when to get off. It also has a new partnership with RedBus which has added more than 20,000 routes and 1,500 cities for intercity bus journey routes.

Google Tez to Google Pay

Google’s payments app Tez was renamed to Google Pay. Google is making Pay more useful through expanding the places users can pay in-store and online, expanding services for merchants.

Google Pay has also partnered with HDFC, ICICI, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra to provide, instant, pre-approves loans to Google Pay users.