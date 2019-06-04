Google faces privacy complaints in France, Germany, 7 other EU countries

The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain which triggered an investigation by the Irish watchdog last month.
Google's privacy woes are set to increase after campaigners on June 4 filed complaints to data protecton regulators in France, Germany and seven other EU countries over the way it deals with data in online advertising.
The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain which triggered an investigation by the Irish watchdog last month.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 07:15 pm