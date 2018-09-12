App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google expands Neighbourly app to five Indian cities

It added that users in Mumbai and Jaipur have sought answers to questions around local shopping, food recommendations and tuition centres.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tech giant Google Wednesday said it is expanding its 'Neighbourly' app -- which aims to help people source local information from their neighbours -- to five more Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Mysore. In May, Goggle had launched the beta version of the app in Mumbai and later expanded to Jaipur.

"Starting today, people in Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Mysore, Vizag, and Kota, will get access to the app, following enthusiastic support from locals who joined the waitlist to bring Neighbourly to their city," Google said in a statement.

It added that users in Mumbai and Jaipur have sought answers to questions around local shopping, food recommendations and tuition centres.

The launch in these new cities follow extensive user testing done in the past several months, Google pointed out.

related news

"The dynamics of these cities attracted Google's Next Billion Users team, and they conducted a series of studies and spoke to locals in neighbourhoods people appreciated using their local language to ask questions to their neighbours and sharing their own knowledge with others," it said.

To use the app, user can type or use voice to answer questions.

"With Neighbourly, we are able to address the local information needs of India's fast-growing internet users in their neighbourhood. We're excited about the adoption and early engagement and are looking forward to providing a useful experience to people in five new cities across India," Google Next Billion Users, Group Product Manager, Josh Woodward said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 01:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Google #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.