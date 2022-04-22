Google collaborates with Indian agri-tech platform to provide technology-led agri solutions

Agri-tech platform nurture.farm announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with US tech major Google to identify scalable and cost-effective solutions for soil quality measurement across farmlands in India. The deal aims to enable farmers with informed decisions, which improve their yield and profitability across seasons, nurture.farm said in a statement.

Combining Google’s artificial intelligence (AI), imaging technologies and cloud infrastructure, and nurture.farm's direct on-ground reach and engagement with millions of farmers in India, the two companies have outlined several areas of research collaboration that will accelerate the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the country.

Objectives of Google-nurture.farm collaboration:

The collaboration is aimed at establishing a low-cost method to measure soil health, covering soil organic carbon and other key nutrients in soil.

It will focus on the use of hyperspectral image analysis combined with other remote sensing and data collection methods, to accurately measure the nutrients in soil across a range of soil types and characteristics that comprise the landscape of agricultural practices in India.

This method of soil testing, once established in a scalable manner, will help extend soil testing services at affordable costs to farmers across India, and guide them towards ways to improve soil health, select suitable crops, input products and operating practices, resulting in higher yields and income.

"Our objective is to bring advanced and innovative technology-led solutions to ease the decision-making process and improve outcomes for farmers, with a focus on smallholder farmers of India," said Pranav Tiwari, Chief Technology Officer, nurture.farm.

What is the need?

Soil health is well understood to be a primary indicator of crop yield and productivity. Soil quality testing is primarily done using chemical-based analysis, where soil samples are collected and analysed in a laboratory.

Due to limited testing facilities, lower awareness among farmers, and the logistical and operational overhead introduced by collecting and transporting samples to testing facilities, this lab-based soil-testing approach has been challenging to scale across India.

"We look forward to our collaboration with nurture.farm, utilising Google's suite of AI and imaging technologies, Cloud, and advanced geo-spatial analysis and machine learning expertise to help unearth long-term solutions for sustainable agriculture," said Google's Research Director Manish Gupta.





