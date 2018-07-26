Google Chrome web browser to now start marking 'HTTP' sites as 'not secure'

With the launch of Chrome 68, Google now delivers on its intention shared two years back - to make ‘HTTP’ websites with unencrypted connections know strongly that they need to change.

A visibly stronger and clearer ‘not secure’ label awaits an infinite number of ‘HTTP’ websites, which lack the vital ‘s’ that signifies secure. With this announcement made on Tuesday, Google wants to ensure that all websites start complying and embrace the https encryption.

Every ‘HTTP’ website would be welcomed with a ‘not secure’ message in the URL bar. Not that the warning is something new – anyone using Chrome would have noticed the green and red icons in the URL bar, sitting next to the link.

Previously, HTTPS web pages were marked by a green icon, whereas for unencrypted HTTP websites, a red icon when clicked would display the information.

And here it said, “Your connection to this site is not secure. You should not enter any sensitive information on this site, because it could be stolen by attackers.”

Why is HTTPS so important?

An unencrypted HTTP connection, makes any information or data being shared on the web prone by attacks by hackers. In some cases, it can be what is called, man-in-the-middle attacks, wherein someone can act as a destination site, fooling the user to share his/her financial data like credit card information or net banking username and password.

The other problem with HTTP connections, is privacy, as your browsing history is at a threat of being accessed by bad elements in the virtual world, who may misuse the information.

This is just the start of a broader plan for Google, as in September this year, Google will get rid of the ‘secure’ indicator for HTTPS sites. Come October, and if someone is trying to enter data on an HTTP page, Chrome will share a red “not secure” warning.

This move also has its fair share of critics such as developer and RSS co-creator Dave Winer, who feels that Google is “forcing it,” by imposing its will on the web world.

For Emily Schechter, Chrome security product manager, encryption is a thing that web users “should expect by default.”