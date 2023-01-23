 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Vs CCI: What has transpired so far &amp; how it will affect Indian app makers

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 23, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Stakeholders from the Indian app ecosystem feel that the CCI ruling has the potential to change the way apps are built in India

Google has appealed the CCi's order with the NCLAT and the Supreme Court. While both have refused to grant an interim relief in Google’s favour, they have not commented on the merits of the CCI order. (Image Source: Reuters)

Google has appealed against Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order holding that it abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem by imposing unfair conditions on device manufacturers. Such practices include asking the manufacturers to install the entire Google suite (G-suite), if they wish to pre-install Google apps in devices.

While both the Supreme Court (SC) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) have refused to grant an interim relief in Google’s favour, they have not commented on the merits of the CCI order.

Why did CCI penalise Google?

In 2018, Android users alleged before CCI that Google was abusing its dominant position in the mobile operating system-related market in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act, 2022.

It was alleged that asking device manufacturers to pre-install the entire Google Mobile Services (GMS) suite under its Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) is an unfair condition. The GMS suite includes apps such as Chrome, Gmail, search, and others.

In October last year, the CCI, based on the investigation report by the Director General (DG) and other documents filed by both sides, concluded that Google was indeed abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and ordered the company to pay a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore. CCI held that Google can neither force Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of smart devices to pre-install its apps nor restrict users from uninstalling such apps.