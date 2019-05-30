App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Google bans apps that facilitate sale of marijuana

Google said it is working with many of the developers to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Alphabet Inc's Google on May 29 banned apps on its app store that facilitate the sale of marijuana or related products, as part of a change to its content policy.

Developers only need to move their shopping cart option outside the app to comply with the new policy, a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Google said it is working with many of the developers to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption.

Existing apps would have 30 days post-launch to comply with the policy.

"Google's decision is a disappointing development that only helps the illegal market thrive, but we are confident that Google, Apple and Facebook will eventually do the right thing," a spokesperson for Eaze, a marijuana delivery app, said.

 
First Published on May 30, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Google #marijuana #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.