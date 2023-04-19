 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google-backed online lending marketplace Progcap registers 25x rise in operating revenue in two Covid years

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 19, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Progcap reported operating revenue of Rs 26.4 crore for FY22 (2021-22), a more than fourfold increase over FY21 (2020-21), when it generated Rs 5.9 crore from operations, according to the company's regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Google-backed Progcap, a startup providing working capital loans to small retailers, reported a 25x increase in operating revenue over the two Covid years (April 2020-March 2022), demonstrating the country's rapid adoption of digital lending services due to pandemic-induced stay-at-home restrictions.

To be sure, it took nearly three full fiscal years for the six-year-old startup to reach the Rs 1-crore operating revenue mark, highlighting the slow and low penetration of online lending services in the country, which has grown manifold since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, which forced governments to lock millions of people indoors.

The digital lending sector is becoming a hotbed for investment activity, with investors flocking to back startups in this space. In March, Moneycontrol reported that lending-focused startups dominated private equity and venture capital funding in 2023, as investors shied away from pure technology-oriented deals amid a worsening funding winter.