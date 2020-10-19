Google Assistant's Driving Mode is rolled out on Android: Here's how you can use it

The Driving Mode that activates a dashboard with driving-relevant activities and other personalised recommendations has now begun appearing on Android devices.

According to a Business Standard report, developers behind the feature XDA Developers reported that the Google Assistant Driving Mode, announced at the Google I/O 2019 conference, has begun rolling out.

It is supposed to be a replacement for the Android Auto app on smartphones.

Users have reported seeing a new navigation user interface (UI) in Google Maps. This includes an updated description with 'manage driving mode'.

Prior to this update, the description for this item read settings. After a user taps through, it would open to a general setting page for the Google Assitant feature, the report said. However, now it opens to a new driving mode settings page.

How do you access it?

Once the user's phone is connected to the car's Bluetooth, the Driving mode would launch on Assistant. If the user's phone is not connected to the car, they could just say, "Hey Google, let's drive".

Apart from driving mode, Google said it has made available to users the ability to control their cars remotely. For instance, users could ask Google to adjust the car's temperature before the driver gets in, the report said.