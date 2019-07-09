Google antitrust case in India: Here's all you need to know

For a long time, Alphabet Inc.'s Google has faced multiple litigations around the globe and even paid fines in some of the cases.

In a recent turn, allegations of the search engine abusing its Android operating system's (OS) dominance to beat rivals are under investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country's competition enforcement body.

The investigation which began in April 2019 was triggered by a complaint filed by two junior Indian antitrust research associates at the enforcement body and a law school student, as per a Reuters report on July 09.

Identified as Android users in the CCI order, Umar Javeed and Sukarma Thapar, and her brother Aqib filed the complaint, the report said.

The case is similar to the antitrust investigation that took place in Europe in 2018, for which the search engine giant was fined $5 billion.

Google allegedly asked device manufacturers to pre-install some of its apps on their smartphones. This amounted to 'unfair practices' under India’s competition law, according to a CCI report cited by Reuters.

"Google’s impugned conduct may help perpetuate its dominance in online search markets while resulting in a denial of market access for competing search apps," the CCI report said.

The CCI has also asked for an examination of the role of Google executives in the alleged abuse of the Android platform dominance, Reuters reported.

This is not the first time the anti-trust watchdog has investigated a case against Google. In 2018, the CCI found Google guilty of 'search bias' and had placed a fine of $20 million, which is under appeal.

In the current case, the amount of fine that could be imposed is not clear so far. However, the CCI has ordered a wider probe into the matter.