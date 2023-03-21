 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google and Microsoft are bringing AI to Word, Excel, Gmail and more. It could boost productivity for us  and cybercriminals

Mar 21, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Google and Microsoft are on a mission to remove the drudgery from computing, by bringing next-generation AI tools as add-ons to existing services.

On March 16, Microsoft announced an AI-powered system called Copilot will soon be introduced to its 365 suite apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams.

The news came about two days after Google published a blog explaining its plans to embed AI into its Workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet and Chat.

Collectively, millions of people use these apps each day. Bolstering them with AI could provide a major productivity boost  as long as security isnt an afterthought.