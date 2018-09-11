Google, Amazon are stepping up local play to lure Indian customers

Tech giants including Google, Facebook and Amazon are introducing a slew of measures to make it easier for Indian advertisers and customers to use their platforms, reports Business Standard.

These companies are launching India-specific products in a bid to lure more Indian users to their platforms. Google has recently launched 'YouTube Originals' — a premium advertisement supported content service to compete with companies including Netflix and Amazon.com that are investing in local language programming for online audiences around the world.

Amazon has also launched a Hindi version of its mobile website and app for Android smartphones in a bid to make deeper inroads into India's fast-growing e-commerce market, stepping up its battle with Walmart's Flipkart unit.

Even while launching Alexa, Amazon had reportedly expanded Alexa’s natural language understanding to fully comprehend context and intent, even if the sentences include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam or Punjabi words.

“We have the opportunity to reinvent shopping experiences, logistics, small business growth and more,” a spokesperson for Amazon India told the paper.

Google has also been increasing its services in regional languages and sharpening its focus on local businesses.

Silicon Valley giant Facebook has been aggressive in its pursuit of local businesses too. It is likely to generate $980 million in revenue in the country, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Google’s revenue touched $1 billion last year, even though it has been around much longer. The search giant's push for creating local products stems partly from the rising competition among global rivals as well as a fear of losing out in the Indian market, as it lost China about eight years ago.

“Voice, video and vernacular are three big themes that capture the behaviour of India’s growing internet users. Keeping up with the pace of change in India’s user behaviour, we’re doubling down on our efforts to innovate our advertising products for India,” Rajan Anandan, Vice-President South East Asia and India, Google, recently said.

These measures indicate that global giants are now tailoring their products around local needs. “It doesn’t just have to be languages, the basic strategy is to give users what is most relevant to them,” KV Sridhar, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of brand consultancy Hyper Collective, told the paper, adding that India's regulatory framework makes it easier for businesses to develop a strong base.