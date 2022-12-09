 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

"The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users," Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users," Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.

Another said the lost revenue for one large news website was thousands of dollars an hour and it was coming during a key revenue period as advertisers promote holiday deals.

"This is real economic loss," the source said.

The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.