172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|google-acting-like-a-government-slapping-tax-on-app-developers-paytm-ceo-vijay-shekhar-sharma-5925531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google acting like a government, slapping tax on app developers: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The Paytm founder also claimed that the tech giant was not abiding by Indian laws and its actions are in violation of India's sovereignty. He also appealed to Indian start-ups to come together and stand against the "giant gorilla".

Moneycontrol News

Paytm chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Google was acting like a government slapping a tax on app developers. Calling the tech giant's accusations of Paytm promoting gambling as "shameful", Sharma said that the American multinational "is a money-collecting, money-siphoning machine".

The Paytm founder also claimed that the tech giant was not abiding by Indian laws and its actions are in violation of India's sovereignty. "Digitisation of the country is in jeopardy with Google in charge and Google is not even abiding by Indian laws," Sharma told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Read: Paytm launches a ‘mini-app store’ within its own app.

Close

During the interview, Sharma alleged that the American firm controls the destiny of Indian start-ups by asking for money to be taken offshore. He opined that if this money was retained within Indian borders, businesses would have grown further.

related news

Speaking on the issue of a Paytm store, Sharma said his new 'mini-app store' is not taking a percentage cut for allowing distribution networks. He also appealed to Indian start-ups to come together and stand against the "giant gorilla".

Earlier on October 4, Paytm launched its own ‘Android Mini App Store’ as a direct competitor to Google. Through this new addition, the Noida-based fintech company is claiming to support Indian app developers.

As of now, more than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG and Domino's Pizza have joined in Paytm's mini-app store. Currently, it has been running in beta with select users.

Prior to the launch of its Android Mini App Store, Paytm had been on a collision course with Google since September 18, when the tech giant removed Paytm from the Play Store for a few hours. The American firm had at that time claimed that Paytm's apps were removed as it violated Google’s gambling and betting policies.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Android Mini App Store #Digital Payments #Google #Google Play Store #India #Interviews #PayTm #Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.