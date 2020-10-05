Google acting like a government, slapping tax on app developers: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Google was acting like a government slapping a tax on app developers. Calling the tech giant's accusations of Paytm promoting gambling as "shameful", Sharma said that the American multinational "is a money-collecting, money-siphoning machine".

The Paytm founder also claimed that the tech giant was not abiding by Indian laws and its actions are in violation of India's sovereignty. "Digitisation of the country is in jeopardy with Google in charge and Google is not even abiding by Indian laws," Sharma told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Read: Paytm launches a ‘mini-app store’ within its own app.

During the interview, Sharma alleged that the American firm controls the destiny of Indian start-ups by asking for money to be taken offshore. He opined that if this money was retained within Indian borders, businesses would have grown further.

Speaking on the issue of a Paytm store, Sharma said his new 'mini-app store' is not taking a percentage cut for allowing distribution networks. He also appealed to Indian start-ups to come together and stand against the "giant gorilla".

Earlier on October 4, Paytm launched its own ‘Android Mini App Store’ as a direct competitor to Google. Through this new addition, the Noida-based fintech company is claiming to support Indian app developers.

As of now, more than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG and Domino's Pizza have joined in Paytm's mini-app store. Currently, it has been running in beta with select users.