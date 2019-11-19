App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google acquires CloudSimple

CloudSimple, which allows companies to run computing workloads that are based on VMware's server virtualisation technology, is headquartered in Santa Clara, US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Google has acquired US-based CloudSimple for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the tech giant further strengthen its cloud business.

CloudSimple, which allows companies to run computing workloads that are based on VMware's server virtualisation technology, is headquartered in Santa Clara, US.

Founded in 2016, it has offices in Ukraine and India (Bengaluru, Gurugram and Pune), and its investors include Mayfield, Redpoint and M12 (Microsoft's venture fund).

Close

"This acquisition builds on our existing partnership with CloudSimple that we announced earlier this year, allowing us to accelerate a fully integrated VMware migration solution with improved support for our customers," Google Vice-President (Engineering) Rich Sanzi said in a blogpost.

related news

He added that many enterprises are using VMware in their on-premises environments to run a variety of workloads: business applications such as ERP and CRM; databases such as Oracle and SQL Server; development and test environments; virtual desktops; and reporting and analytics systems.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As part of their IT modernisation initiatives, we hear frequently from enterprise customers that they need a simple way to migrate those workloads to the cloud. To put it simply: they want to be able to run what they want, where they want, and how they want - so they can leverage existing investments with as little toil as possible," he said.

CloudSimple co-founder and CEO Guru Pangal said the company is "incredibly excited to be part of Google Cloud and look forward to accelerating our ability to help customers easily move their enterprise workloads to the cloud".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Business #CloudSimple #Companies #Google

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.