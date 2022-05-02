Goldman Sachs slashes credit exposure to Russia

Goldman Sachs | Representative image

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced its total credit exposure to Russia to $260 million in March from $650 million at the end of 2021, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The bank said market exposure tied to Russia and total exposure to Ukraine were not material.

In March, Goldman Sachs became the first major US bank to announce it was retreating from Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

In a post-earnings call last month, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said the Ukraine conflict had resulted in a net loss of $300 million for the bank in the first quarter





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes