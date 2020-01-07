App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs shakes up business units in push for more transparency

The latest changes are part of a broader strategic overhaul under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, who is looking to build a bigger consumer business to shield revenue from wild swings in financial markets that have pressured its trading arm.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start reporting details on its consumer business for the first time and get rid of a volatile reporting line called investing and lending, in response to long-standing requests from analysts and investors.

The latest changes are part of a broader strategic overhaul under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, who is looking to build a bigger consumer business to shield revenue from wild swings in financial markets that have pressured its trading arm.

Goldman unveiled a brand-new consumer unit that will include its Marcus online lending business, aligning its financial disclosures more closely with those of rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup , which boast of much larger consumer businesses.

Close

Goldman's move is expected to assuage concerns of investors and analysts who have long called for greater transparency across all of the bank's major businesses.

related news

The new consumer and wealth management segment includes management and other fees related to managing assets, providing investing and wealth advisory services.

"The new reporting structure appears more centered around its different client segments and should help drive increased accountability in how it executes on its relatively new strategy," Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg said.

"The biggest changes appears to be the elimination of 'Investing & Lending', an area that investors viewed as a low multiple business. Those revenue sources were divided up across its new business units," he added.

The other newly named units are investment banking, global markets - formerly known as institutional client services business - and asset management, which was previously called investment management.

Earlier in November, Reuters reported the bank may move away from its earlier goal of finding $5 billion in fresh annual revenue by 2020 to focus on new targets including a broad efficiency ratio and profitability measures.

Goldman is expected to unveil the new targets and metrics in January at its first-ever investor day on Jan. 29. It is expected to report fourth-quarter results on January 15.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Business #Goldman Sachs #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.