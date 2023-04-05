 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldman Sachs says 10,000 women funded under its prog added Rs 2,400 cr to Indian economy

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

The investment banking major first launched the graduation programme in the country in 2008.

The numbers, it said, are based on a study carried out by the Indian School of Business (ISB) among 2,400 of these 10,000 women entrepreneurs who participated in Goldman Sachs women initiative.

Goldman Sachs, which has funded the business and management education of 2,400 women in India, has claimed these beneficiaries have helped create around 12,000 new jobs as well as add Rs 2,400 crore in revenues to the country's economy.

The study found that these 10,000 women have doubled their existing workforce, quadrupled their revenue, and increased their productivity by five times on an average, within 18 months of graduating from the programme and most of them expect to increase hiring and grow revenue.