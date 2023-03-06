 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldman Sachs recommends buying Apple shares for first time in six years

Bloomberg
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Analyst Michael Ng just took over coverage of the company, whose large user base he says will help the iPhone maker grow its services business.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.

Analyst Michael Ng just took over coverage of the company, whose large user base he says will help the iPhone maker grow its services business.

“Apple’s success in premier hardware design and resulting brand loyalty has led to a growing installed base of users,” said Ng, who is the third Goldman analyst to cover the stock in six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This helps the company reduce the number of users leaving the ecosystem, lowers client acquisition costs and encourages customers to repeat purchases, he wrote in a note.