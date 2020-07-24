App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia reach settlement agreement over 1MDB

Settlement talks that restarted this week concluded on Friday, the sources said.

Reuters

US investment bank Goldman Sachs has reached a settlement agreement with the Malaysian government over the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

They did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. A spokesman for the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 
