Goldman Sachs leads India fintech funding while deals dry up

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Indian fintech startup InsuranceDekho raised $150 million from a clutch of investors led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, an unusually large investment round that will help it target an under-served domestic market.

TVS Capital Funds co-led the equity and debt financing, the largest-ever Series A round for an Indian insurance technology company, the startup said in a statement. Investcorp, Avataar Ventures and LeapFrog Investments participated.

InsuranceDekho — Hindi for “Check Out” Insurance — was founded by Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar in 2016. It will use the new capital scale up technology and product, expand into new markets and grow the company’s business with small and medium enterprises. It could also bankroll acquisitions.

Based in Gurgaon outside New Delhi, the company is targeting an annualized premium run rate of 35 billion rupees ($423 million) by March. It competes in a busy market with rivals such as SoftBank Group Corp.-backed PB Fintech Ltd.’s PolicyBazaar and Amazon.com Inc.-backed Acko General Insurance Ltd.