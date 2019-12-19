App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs in talks to admit guilt, pay $2 billion to settle 1MDB probe: Report

The bank and US officials have discussed a deal in which a Goldman subsidiary in Asia would plead guilty to violating US bribery laws, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the US government to pay a $2 billion fine and admit guilt to resolve a criminal investigation into its role in a Malaysian corruption scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The bank and US officials have discussed a deal in which a Goldman subsidiary in Asia would plead guilty to violating US bribery laws, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

The discussions also involve Goldman installing an independent monitor to oversee and recommend changes to its compliance procedures, the Journal reported.

Close

"We continue to cooperate with ongoing regulatory investigations. It would be irresponsible to speculate on an outcome," said Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Maeve DuVally.

related news

The government of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak set up the 1MDB fund in 2009, and the US Justice Department estimated $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level fund officials and their associates between 2009 and 2014.

Goldman has been investigated by regulators in at least 14 countries, including the United States, Malaysia, Singapore and others, for its leadership what it did and did not know about the transactions.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Goldman Sachs Group #World News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.