MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Goldman Sachs downgrades Indian equities on valuation

Indian stocks have rallied nearly 28% in 2021 on the back of ultra-easy monetary policy, rising vaccinations and the economic reopening, compared with a 0.76% drop in the MSCI Emerging Market index.

Reuters
November 12, 2021 / 09:53 PM IST
Goldman Sachs | Representative image

Goldman Sachs | Representative image

Goldman Sachs has downgraded Indian equities by one notch to 'market weight', citing a blistering run this year that has made them the best performing emerging Asian market.

Indian stocks have rallied nearly 28% in 2021 on the back of ultra-easy monetary policy, rising vaccinations and the economic reopening, compared with a 0.76% drop in the MSCI Emerging Market index.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs wins approval to buy out its partner in China

The surge in valuations has also led several other brokerages such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS to slash their ratings on the market.

"We believe the risk-reward for Indian equities is less favourable at current levels," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

Close

Related stories

The expected strong cyclical and profit recovery next year is well priced at current peak valuations, while the market faces risks from emerging macro pressures such as higher oil prices and the tightening of monetary policy at home and in the United States, it said.

"We think Indian markets could consolidate over the next 3-6 months and underperform the broader region," Goldman Sachs said in its Asia-Pacific portfolio strategy report dated Nov. 11.

The brokerage added it expected a robust pipeline of initial public offerings next year that could divert funds from the secondary market.
Reuters
Tags: #Goldman Sachs #Indian equities #Morgan Stanley #MSCI Emerging Market Index #Nomura
first published: Nov 12, 2021 09:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.