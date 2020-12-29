Goldman Sachs asset management unit Chairman Sheila Patel to step down

Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset-management unit, will step down from her role after nearly two decades at the helm.

Patel, who is one of the most senior women at Goldman will take on the role of advisory director in the new year, Bloomberg reported citing a staff memo circulated by Chief Executive Officer David Solomon.

“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”

Patel was promoted to Goldman's management committee in 2018 shortly after Solomon became the CEO.

Before taking on the top job, she worked in various roles in the equities division. She was head of US derivatives sales and co-headed distribution in Asia.

Patel who currently heads the $1.8 trillion division at Goldman became a partner within just three years of joining the investment bank. She has overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social, governance and impact investing, as a part of Goldman's management committee in Europe.