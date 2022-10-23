English
    Goldi Solar, Waaree Energies keen to participate in PLI scheme for solar PV modules

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

    Green energy companies Goldi Solar and Waaree Energies are keen to participate in the government's production linked incentive scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules.

    Last week, MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi said the proposals under the second phase of the Rs 19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI-II) scheme for solar sector will be invited within a week's time.

    Goldi Solar is "very keen to participate in PLI scheme for PV module," the company's managing director (MD) Ishver Dholakiya told PTI. Gujarat-based Goldi Solar is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to expand its module manufacturing capacity to 6 gigawatt (GW).

    At present, the total module manufacturing capacity of its plants in Pipodara and Navsari, Gujarat is 2.5 gigawatt (GW). Waaree Energies also has plans of participating in the PLI scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules, its CMD Hitesh Doshi told Waaree Energies also has plans of participating in the PLI scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules, its CMD Hitesh Doshi told PTI.

     
    PTI
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 12:51 pm
