Goldi Solar plans to recruit 5,000 people by FY25: MD Dholakiya

Green energy company Goldi Solar has plans to recruit 5,000 people over the next two fiscals in the area of solar manufacturing and after-sales services, company's MD Ishver Dholakiya said.

The Gujarat-based company is in process of investing Rs 5,000 crore to expand its module manufacturing capacity to 6 gigawatt (GW).

"Goldi Solar plans to create jobs at the grassroots level. The skill development programme will help the company's vision to recruit over 5,000 people across various functions by FY25," Dholakiya said after signing an agreement with L&T Public Charitable, the philanthropic arm of infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Goldi Solar has partnered with L&T Public Charitable to train a skilled workforce in solar manufacturing space, a company statement quoted him as saying.

On the partnership, he said the two organizations will be able to increase solar manufacturing's skilled workforce and enhance employability to a great extent.

