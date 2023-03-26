 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Golden Sunday: Nikhat continues domination with second title, Lovlina wins maiden World Championships gold

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain made it a golden Sunday for India at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. While Nikhat won gold in the 50kg category, Lovlina clinched the top spot in the 75kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain (left) and Nikhat Zareen. File photo

Nikhat Zareen continued to grow in stature as she added a second world title to her swelling trophy cabinet while Lovlina Borgohain broke her ‘bronze jinx’ to claim her maiden gold medal at the marquee event here on Sunday.

Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam by a 5-0 verdict to take the light flyweight title in front of a packed home crowd at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Two-time bronze medallist Lovlina, on the other hand, defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia 5-2 to win her maiden world title.

With the win, Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the title of the prestigious tournament twice.