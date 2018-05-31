App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold weakens on muted demand; silver recovers

Gold prices drifted lower by Rs 90 to Rs 32,000 per 10 grams at the bullion market today owing to weak demand from jewellers even as the metal strengthened overseas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices drifted lower by Rs 90 to Rs 32,000 per 10 grams at the bullion market today owing to weak demand from jewellers even as the metal strengthened overseas. On the other hand, silver reclaimed the Rs 41,000 mark by rising Rs 350 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said easing demand from local jewellers as well as retailers at the domestic spot market led to decline in the prices, but a firm trend overseas capped the fall.

Globally, gold rose 0.29 percent to USD 1,304.70 an ounce and silver 0.42 percent to USD 16.56 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity declined by Rs 90 each to Rs 32,000 and Rs 31,850 per 10 grams respectively. It had gained Rs 230 in yesterday's trade.

Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready rebounded by Rs 350 to Rs 41,050 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 340 to Rs 40,125 per kg.

Silver coins continued to be traded at last level of Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
First Published on May 31, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.