Gold slips Rs 211 to Rs 40,606 per 10 grams, Axis Securities sees prices at Rs 42,000-42,500 by year end

Gold prices slipped Rs 211 to Rs 40,606 per 10 grams in Mumbai's bullion market over rupee appreciation and a stronger stock market. Investors booked profits for the yellow metal as its price hovered near its record high.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 37,195 plus 3 percent GST, while that 10 grams,24-carat gold was Rs 40,606 plus GST. The price of 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 30,455 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Sunilkumar Katke, Head - Commodities and Currency, Axis Securities, “Coming from the week-long Chinese New Year holiday, gold surged above $1,590 internationally and the Rs 41,200 mark domestically on the outbreak of the coronavirus across China and other countries, driving safe haven appeal for the yellow metal above the riskier assets."

Katke also noted that prices were also supported by the recent Fed meeting and their softer stance on keeping the interest rates unchanged with a possibility of rate cut later this year.

"However, news from China on limiting the virus impact, supported by appreciation in rupee and bounce back in equity markets, helped the precious metal prices to fall back to $1566/Rs 40,400 mark, as of Tuesday."

Axis Securities, however, remains bullish on gold in the medium to long term, considering the demand from global central banks and ETFs. The prices may also be supported by the shortage in supply, on account of curbing the illegal mining and more environment friendly norms by major countries. "We expect the prices to touch close to Rs 42, 000 - Rs 42,500 mark, by the year end, in domestic markets," said Katke.

Katke further added that silver, on the other hand, moved up initially to complement gold prices, and topped around Rs 47,500, soon after the Chinese markets corrected towards Rs 45,900 levels as on Tuesday, backed by the selling pressure on yellow metal.

"We are expecting the prices to correct further to Rs 44,500 in the short term and can be a decent level to enter a buy position, considering the overall fundamentals remain positive in the long term, targeting Rs 50,000 again by the year end." said Katke.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices eased in the yesterday’s session as the dollar held firm after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise rebound, although rising concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak that claimed live and affecting masses globally, and the fear of its impact on the overall economic development provided some support to the metal.

Damani also noted that in a surprise turn of events, US factory activity rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a surge in new orders.

Broader trend on Comex could be $1,560-1,585 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 40,370-40,850, added Damani.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 88.25 to 1.

Silver prices fell Rs 230 to Rs 46,010 per kg from its closing on February 3.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 40,500 and an intraday low of Rs 40,370 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 41,297.

Gold futures for delivery in February slipped Rs 235, or 0.58 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 40,426 per 10 grams in evening trade in a business turnover of 113 lots. Gold contracts for delivery in April eased Rs 301, or 0.74 percent, at Rs 40,443 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,795 lots.

The contracts for June were trading down by Rs 316, or 0.77 percent at Rs 40,622 per 10 grams with a business volume of 4,851 lots.

The value of the April contracts traded so far is Rs 2,939.66 crore, and that of June contracts saw a value of Rs 163.04 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March slipped Rs 269, or 0.66 percent at Rs 40,357 in a business turnover of 8,011 lots.

Axis Securities advised its clients to buy April Gold around Rs 40,500 with a stop loss at Rs 40,350 and a target of Rs 40,700.

MCX Gold will be trading in range for the session with support placed at Rs 40,275-40,135, whereas resistance is at Rs 40,680-40,770, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,560-1,555, whereas resistance is at $1,577-1,582.