App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold, silver maintain upward trend on global cues, jewellers' buying

Bullion traders said sentiments were upbeat on positive global cues, as demand picked up after the US and Canada reached an agreement to salvage a North American free trade deal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Riding on positive global cues and pick-up in buying by local jewellers, gold continued its upward journey with prices spurting by Rs 350 to Rs 31,900 per kg at the bullion market during the week.

Silver followed suit and recorded notable gains backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. The market was closed on Tuesday on account of 'Gandhi Jayanti.'

Bullion traders said sentiments were upbeat on positive global cues, as demand picked up after the US and Canada reached an agreement to salvage a North American free trade deal.

Besides, the rupee collapsing to a fresh lifetime low of 74.23 against the dollar (intra-day), making imports costlier, too supported the upside in gold prices, they added.

related news

Globally, gold ended the week higher at $1,202.70 an ounce and silver at $14.63 an ounce in New York.

Increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market too supported the upmove.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 percent purity after commencing the week lower regained its sheen largely in sync with positive global cues and day-to-day increased buying by local jewellers, touching a high of Rs 32,030 and Rs 31,880, respectively before settling at Rs 31,900 and Rs 31,750 per 10 grams, showing a hefty rise of Rs 350 each.

Sovereign also showed some strength and ended Rs 100 at at Rs 24,600 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready and weekly-based delivery ended the week higher by Rs 700 each at Rs 39,800 per kg and Rs 39,275 per kg, respectively.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #Business #India #markets

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.