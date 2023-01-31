 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Gold set for third monthly rise on softer dollar, Fed slowdown bets

Reuters
Jan 31, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

Spot gold pared most of its earlier losses on the day, and was little changed at $1,922.27 per ounce by 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT). Bullion has gained 5.3% in January.

(Representative Image)

Gold prices on Tuesday were on track for their third straight monthly gain, helped by an overall weaker dollar and expectations around slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold pared most of its earlier losses on the day, and was little changed at $1,922.27 per ounce by 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT). Bullion has gained 5.3% in January.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,938.20.

The dollar was heading for its fourth consecutive monthly loss, making bullion more attractive for holders of other currencies.