    Gold set for third monthly rise on softer dollar, Fed slowdown bets

    Spot gold pared most of its earlier losses on the day, and was little changed at $1,922.27 per ounce by 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT). Bullion has gained 5.3% in January.

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Gold prices on Tuesday were on track for their third straight monthly gain, helped by an overall weaker dollar and expectations around slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,938.20.

    The dollar was heading for its fourth consecutive monthly loss, making bullion more attractive for holders of other currencies.