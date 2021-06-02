Gold retreats from near 5-month peak on firmer yields, equities

Representative Image

Gold prices on June 2 retreated from a near five-month high marked in the previous session, as an uptick in bond yields weighed on the safe-haven metal while strong US economic data prompted the shift back into riskier assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,898.58 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,916.40 on June 1.

* US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,901.90 per ounce.

* Data showed that US manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders. But unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

* The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to a more than one-week high overnight, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]

* Risk sentiment in wider finical markets remained upbeat as investors weighed the latest US economic data for signs of a rebound and higher inflation reading. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank’s elusive target in May, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now, but may face a backlash from irate consumers.

* Higher inflation is compounding the plight of savers and the ECB should respond by raising its interest rates from 0 percent, Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Fueracker told daily Bild in comments published on Wednesday.

* Market participants’ focus this week will be on US payroll's data due on Friday for further clarity on economic recovery and near-term Federal Reserve policy action.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3 percent to 1,045.83 tonnes on June 1 from 1,043.21 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium fell 0.1 percent to $2,856.82 per ounce, silver edged 0.1 percent lower to $27.88, and platinum was steady at $1,191.51.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Real GDP QQ, YY SA Q1

1200 Brazil Industrial Output MM, YY April

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition