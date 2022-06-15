Gold Prices Today: Inflation, global growth worries; Fed policy to offer support as yellow metal loses shine

Gold prices inched up from a near one-month low on Wednesday in the international markets, as investors awaited a potentially aggressive and key interest rate hike announcement from the Federal Reserve. The US central bank has taken a hawkish stand as it seeks to combat inflation amid mounting fears of a recession.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,810.59 per ounce as of 0051 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since May 16 at $1,803.90 on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,811.30.

At 9.36am, gold contracts were trading 0.19 percent higher at Rs 50,290 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver gained 0.7 percent to Rs 59,916 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Madhavi Mehta, AVP commodities research, Kotak Securities

If we look at gold, there are challenging yet optimistic times ahead. Gold is currently challenged as central banks across the globe are raising interest rates thereby increasing the opportunity cost of holding the metal. Despite this, prices are supported by inflation concerns and global growth worries.

Going ahead, if central banks manage to get inflation under control, it may reduce gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge however it will also give central banks room to slow down the tightening process. Meanwhile, aggressive monetary tightening may slow down economic activity and market players may continue to look at gold as an alternative asset.

Given the diverging factors, it is likely that gold may continue in a broad range but closer to the higher end of recent trading range. This along with a sharp correction in crude oil is needed to bring the gold/crude ratio close to average levels.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded firm on Wednesday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading nearly half a percent up near $1817 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices halted decline with weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields. The dollar index was trading around 0.31 percent down while 10 year US Treasury yields were trading near 3.42 percent in the morning. Gold prices may cap upside on aggressive Fed stance with expectations of 75 bps rate hike agains previous census of 50 bps.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1800 and resistance at $1830 per ounce. MCX Gold August futures support lies at Rs 49800 and resistance at Rs 50600 per 10 grams.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Gold and Silver prices extended losses ahead of FOMC meeting minutes scheduled later in the day. US dollar index gained 0.18 percent. While the benchmark Treasury yield gained 1.21 percent in the previous session, putting pressure on precious metals. Higher inflation is intensifying the expectation of an aggressive rate hike. However, Fed has iterated earlier to hike the interest rate by 0.50 percent in today's policy meeting. In today's trading session, a downside move can be seen in the prices of gold and silver. Gold has support at Rs 50000 and resistance at Rs 50600. Silver has support at Rs 58000 and resistance at Rs 60500.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver showed negative movement on June 14. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts closed down by 0.93 percent at Rs 50,195 for 10 grams. July contract Silver futures closed at Rs 59,501 a kilogram, down 1.36 percent. As per technical chart gold and silver are trading at demand zone again, we can see a good upside movement in coming future, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. So traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels, they should focus on important technical levels.

August Gold closing price Rs 50195, Support 1 - Rs 50100, Support 2 - Rs 49950, Resistance 1 - Rs 50350, Resistance 2 - Rs 50500.

July Silver closing price Rs 59501, Support 1 - Rs 59300, Support 2 - Rs 59000, Resistance 1 - Rs 60112, Resistance 2 - Rs 60500.

