App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold prices rule flat after two-day rally on custom duty hike

In the Union Budget for 2019-20, the government proposed to increase custom duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 percent from current 10 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
3. Full set of 18K gold teeth |
3. Full set of 18K gold teeth |

Gold prices were flat on July 8 at Rs 35,470 per 10 gram in the bullion market here after rising for two consecutive days post Budget announcement of imposition of higher custom duty.

In the Union Budget for 2019-20, the government proposed to increase custom duty on gold and other precious metals to 12.5 percent from current 10 percent.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity traded flat at Rs 35,470 per 10 gram and Rs 35,300 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital.

Close

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 27,300 per eight gram.

Globally, gold was trading higher at $1,403.59 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at $15.05 per ounce.

On Saturday, gold had surged by Rs 670 to Rs 34,470 per 10 gram after rising by Rs 590 on Budget day.

Meanwhile, silver ready gained by Rs 148 to Rs 38,948 per kg, while weekly-based delivery zoomed Rs 808 to Rs 38,093 per kg.

On Saturday, silver rose by Rs 300 to Rs 38,800.

Silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 81,000 for buying and Rs 82,000 for selling of 100 pieces, respectively.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.