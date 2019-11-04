App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold price gains Rs 78; silver price moves up by Rs 245

On November 2, the precious metal had closed at Rs 39,185 per 10 gram.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prices of gold rose by Rs 78 to Rs 39,263 per 10 gram in the national capital on November 4 due to wedding season demand, according to HDFC Securities.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 78 with start of the Indian wedding season demand," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

On November 2, the precious metal had closed at Rs 39,185 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also moved up by Rs 245 to Rs 47,735 per kg as compared to the previous closing of Rs 47,490 per kg.

In the international market, both gold and silver prices were quoting lower at $1,509 per ounce and $18.08 an ounce.

Markets are waiting for fresh triggers from the US-China trade deal, he added.

"The international gold prices traded steady off the intra-day high of USD 1,514 as markets are waiting for fresh triggers from US-China trade deal and absence of key economic data," he said.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Business #Gold #India #markets

