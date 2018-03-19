App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar ahead of Fed meet

Gold prices inched lower early Monday as the dollar remained supported, with investors expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at this week's policy meeting.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices inched lower early Monday as the dollar remained supported, with investors expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at this week's policy meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to USD 1,310.31 per ounce at 0123 GMT. The price touched USD 1,309.31, the lowest since March 1, in the previous session.

* US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.1 percent to USD 1,310.4 per ounce.

related news

* The dollar index against a basket of currencies was up 0.1 percent at 90.295.

* Asian share markets got off to a hesitant start on Monday for a week in which the Fed is likely to deliver a hike in US interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins on Tuesday at which the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.

* US industrial production jumped 1.1 percent in February, the largest increase in four months, due to a weather-related rebound in construction and a rise in output from the nation's oil and gas fields and mines.

* Forty-five US trade associations representing some of the largest companies in the country are urging President Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on China, warning it would be "particularly harmful" to the US economy and consumers.

* French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday pledged to overcome differences in order to formulate a roadmap for a reform of the euro zone which they will seek to get approved by their European peers in June.

* Three European Central Bank policymakers struck an optimistic tone on the outlook for euro zone inflation on Sunday despite stubbornly slow price growth so far this year.

* Gold speculators cut their net long position by 16,153 contracts to 145,659 contracts, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.

* Weaker demand in India prompted gold dealers to offer discounts for a second straight week, as a drop in local prices to 2-week lows and a festival failed to lure buyers.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0130 China House prices Feb

1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jan

tags #Commodities #markets

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC