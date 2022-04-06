English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Gold prices ease as dollar, yields firm ahead of Fed minutes

    Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,918.74 per ounce, as of 0612 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,923.10.

    Reuters
    April 06, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Gold prices dipped on Wednesday after the dollar and Treasury yields jumped to multi-year highs on hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and as cautious traders braced for the U.S. central bank's minutes from its latest meeting.

    Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,918.74 per ounce, as of 0612 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,923.10.

    "Stronger U.S. dollar and lack of safe-haven demand are capping its (gold's) upside potential ... (U.S. dollar) has certainly taken the shine from gold as each rally from the $1,916 support fails to hold on to any gains," said City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson.

    "Price action remains choppy overall and hesitant to commit to a particular direction."

    The dollar scaled its highest in nearly two years as Fed officials pushed for a quick reduction in the central bank's bloated balance sheet, with one of them expressing openness to hefty rate increases of half a percentage point.

    Close

    Related stories

    A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders.

    "Hawkish comments from key Fed members yesterday likely overshadow today's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes, as they point towards a 50 bp hike at the next FOMC meeting and a faster balance sheet reduction than anticipated," Simpson said.

    Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, due at 1800 GMT, may add detail to policymakers' thinking about how quickly they could move to reduce bondholdings and lift interest rates. The Fed's stance has been sounding ever more hawkish.

    US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs, with longer-term yields moving more quickly and partly reversing some of the recent inversions in the U.S. curve.

    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

    Spot silver shed 0.3 percent at $24.25 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 percent to $964.19 and palladium was up 0.2 percent at $2,242.04.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Gold #gold prices #World News
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 12:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.