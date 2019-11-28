App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Gold prices declined half a percent on Wednesday to close at $1454.3 per ounce as equities climbed to record levels bolstered by hopes that the United States and China were close to signing an initial trade deal and by the release of robust U.S. economic data.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


Gold Gold prices declined half a percent on Wednesday to close at $1454.3 per ounce as equities climbed to record levels bolstered by hopes that the United States and China were close to signing an initial trade deal and by the release of robust U.S. economic data. The absence of signs of further monetary policy easing in the near term by the U.S. Federal Reserve did little to support gold. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday that monetary policy was "well positioned" to support the strong U.S. labour market. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 0.51 percent to close at Rs.37525 per 10 gms.



Outlook


US Chair Powell’s comments on strong labour market and US China trade optimism will result in investors dumping safe haven assets in turn pressure on the yellow metal in the coming trading session. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.09 percent at $1461.95 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.