Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.51 percent to close at $1573.9 per tonne. Rising tension between U.S. & Iran boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset and pushed the prices higher. Appreciating U.S. Dollar limited gains for the yellow metal. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of a “major retaliation” if Iran tries to hit back and also threatened sanctions against Iraq. However, no news on further escalation in tension between U.S. & Iran might weigh on the yellow metal prices. The interim trade deal will be signed U.S. & China on 15th January 2020 in the white house. It will be the first step to end the prolonged trade war; however, the deal was supposed to take place in the end of 2019. No concrete details on the trade deal and only the initial part of the trade deal placed on the table kept the markets cautious and supported the bullion metals.



Outlook

Tension between U.S. & Iran might weigh on the risk appetite amongst investors in turn boosting the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 1.10 percent at 1592.55 per ounce.

