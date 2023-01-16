 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold price touches record high, wedding season loses some shine

PK Krishnakumar
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Though the number of weddings have gone up after COVID, and there are more walk-ins into outlets, sales are not picking up, says a jeweller. Record prices and general sluggishness in the economy to be blamed.

A record rally in gold prices has dampened jewellers' hopes about a robust sales in the beginning of the year.

Encouraged by the uptick in sales during Diwali and Dhanteras in October, jewellers were expecting a higher demand, with the start of the wedding season – between October and December.

The rising rates of the yellow metal, together with the threats of economic slowdown, have dampened sales.

International gold prices are hovering around $1,921 per ounce -- up from around $1,615 in November 2022.

In India, gold futures in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a new high of Rs 56,245 per 10 gm last week. On Monday, it was trading further high-- in the Rs 56,300-56,400 range.

The price of 22 carat gold, used by jewellers, was Rs 5,220 per gram or Rs 41,760 per sovereign (8 gms) on Monday.